Wed. Jan 04, 2017
News
Rosemary honoured
Ballycastle Chronicle
Rosemary, whose medal was given for services to charitable fundraising in Northern Ireland, told The Chronicle she was "...
Pat bids fond farewell
Ballycastle Chronicle
OVER 100 farmers attended a farewell do held in The Hedges last Wednesday night to mark the retirement of the man fondly...
First of many?
Ballycastle Chronicle
THE first motorist stopped at the police's first drink drive checkpoint on the Causeway coast was over the legal limit, ...
Hotel - here to stay!
Police make missing woman appeal
Caravan park concerns
Ballycastle High School takes part in Young Enterprise
Sports
Derry open McKenna Cup campaign against Armagh
Ballycastle Chronicle
DERRY will field a new-look side when they begin the new season with a home game against Armagh in the Dr McKenna Cup th...
McGonigle at the double
Ballycastle Chronicle
COLERAINE bade farewell to another topsy-turvy year with a first win since November 19 when a brace from Jamie McGonigle...
Jim tops in final event for 2016
Ballycastle Chronicle
A FINE 43 point round from Jim Wilkinson topped the scoring in Bushfoot Golf club's final competition of 2016. The 16 ha...
Dunlops set for charity match appearance
Keen to get back to winning ways
Junior series to kick-off at Shackleton
Devine nominated for Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver award
