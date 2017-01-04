Ballycastle Chronicle - The Causeway Coast's leading local newspaper. ABC certified.

Wed. Jan 04, 2017

Rosemary honoured
Rosemary, whose medal was given for services to charitable fundraising in Northern Ireland, told The Chronicle she was "...
Pat bids fond farewell
OVER 100 farmers attended a farewell do held in The Hedges last Wednesday night to mark the retirement of the man fondly...
First of many?
THE first motorist stopped at the police's first drink drive checkpoint on the Causeway coast was over the legal limit, ...
Martin scoops top karting award
Derry open McKenna Cup campaign against Armagh
DERRY will field a new-look side when they begin the new season with a home game against Armagh in the Dr McKenna Cup th...
McGonigle at the double
COLERAINE bade farewell to another topsy-turvy year with a first win since November 19 when a brace from Jamie McGonigle...
Jim tops in final event for 2016
Jim tops in final event for 2016
A FINE 43 point round from Jim Wilkinson topped the scoring in Bushfoot Golf club's final competition of 2016. The 16 ha...